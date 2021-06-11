Monsters at Work Trailer: Laughter Isn't The Best Medicine For Tylor

Next month marks the premiere of Disney+ and Pixar's "Monsters Inc." sequel/spinoff series Monsters at Work, (with a revised date, which we'll get to in a minute). Up to now, we've learned that the series finds "Monsters Inc." heroes James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) (along with the return of Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint) training the next generation of monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. Basically, laughter is what they're after- but from what we can see from the following official trailer, it appears Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is having a hard time adjusting to the company's new direction.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+'s Monsters at Work, hitting on its new date: Wednesday, July 7:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monsters At Work | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijsh5RVYnoY)

"Monsters At Work" takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Disney+'s Monsters at Work stars Ben Feldman ("Tylor"), Mindy Kaling ("Val"), Billy Crystal ("Mike"), John Goodman ("Sulley"), Henry Winkler ("Fritz"), Lucas Neff ("Duncan"), and Alanna Ubach ("Cutter"). Recurring cast members include Bonnie Hunt ("Ms. Flint"), John Ratzenberger ("Yeti" and "Bernard"), Jennifer Tilly ("Celia Mae"), Bob Peterson ("Roze"), Aisha Tyler ("Millie Tuskmon"), and Stephen Stanton ("Smitty" and "Needleman"). Developed and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway, with Steve Anderson & Kathleen Good as supervising directors and Sean Lurie & Ferrell Barron producing, the ten-episode weekly animated series features music composed by Dominic Lewis– with Disney Television Animation serving as the studio.