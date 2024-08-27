Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monsters, netflix

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Teaser: Picture-Imperfect

Here's a disturbing new look at Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story - set for Netflix on September 19th.

A week after Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan dropped a date announcement teaser for the second installment of their award-winning anthology series, we're getting our best (and most disturbing) look yet at Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which shines a critical spotlight on another high-profile case that captivated the nation in the '90s. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have been tapped to portray parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch taking on the key roles of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez. In the teaser below, we get a very clear sense that there was much more going on beneath the surface of their "picture-perfect" family facade.

The second installment follows Lyle and Erik Menendez (Chavez, Koch), two brothers who fatally shot their parents (Bardem, Sevigny) in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. During their trials, the brothers cited years of abuse as the reason for murdering their parents. However, prosecutors argued that their motive was to get their hands on the family fortune – with both brothers eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now, here's our best look yet at the four major players in the upcoming season:

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – A Look at Who's Who

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny star as parents Jose and Kitty Menendez, with newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portraying brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez. Nathan Lane joins the cast as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair. Ari Graynor plays Leslie Abramson, one of the most prominent Los Angeles defense attorneys in the '80s and '90s who becomes lead counsel for Erik Menendez. Leslie Grossman plays Judalon Smyth, a former patient and mistress of Erik Menendez's therapist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, who found herself entangled in the Menendez case — and who ultimately played a key role in Lyle and Erik's arrests.

Dallas Roberts' Dr. Jerome Oziel is the self-protective and not-entirely-by-the-book therapist who Erik Menendez sees after the murder of his parents. Jason Butler Harner's Les Zoeller is the Beverly Hills PD detective in charge of the Menendez murders case. A to-the-point, logical man in search of the truth. Enrique Murciano's Carlos Baralt is an Americanized Cuban immigrant, professor, and lawyer. He's the uncle of Lyle and Erik, brother-in-law to Jose Menendez, and the executor of the Menendez will. In addition, the season stars Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, Drew Powell as Detective Tom Linehan, Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli, Gil Ozeri as Dr. William Vicary, Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman, Tessa Auberjonois as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Tanner Stine as Perry Berman, Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen, Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik, and Marlene Forte as Marta Cano.

Alexis Martin Woodall ("Dahmer," American Horror Story, Feud), Eric Kovtun ("Dahmer," The Watcher, Ratched), David McMillan ("Dahmer"), Louise Shore (Lessons in Chemistry, American Crime Story), and Carl Franklin ("Dahmer," Good Behavior) serve as executive producers alongside Murphy and Brennan.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!