Moon Knight: Layla Needs Steven to "Summon The Suit" in Preview Clip

It's hard to believe it but we're now down to only nine days until Disney+ & Marvel Studios unleash their Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight across streaming screens. Of course, what that means is the sprint is now officially underway to make sure there is no other series at the top of your streaming list on March 30th except this one. So to that end, we have a new preview clip that finds May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly needing Steven Grant (Isaac) to "Summon the Suit" to stop Hawke's Arthur Harrow from doing some diabolical stuff. Just one small problem. Steven has no idea who Layla is even though Layla knows who Steven is… or to be more precise, who "Marc Spector" is…

Now here's your newest action-packed preview for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight"

And for a look at the best-worst day of Steven Grant's life, check out the following teaser "Choice" (followed by some additional Moon Knight goodies):

Here's a look back at a previously-released sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

With the series set to hit streaming screens on March 30th, here's a look behind the scenes with Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy & more at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Here's a further look at the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, preview images, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.