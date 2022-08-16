Motherland: Fort Salem S03E09 Preview: A Calm Before The Storm

With only two episodes remaining for Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) third & final season of the Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem, tensions have reached a tipping point as our heroes have surrendered… with the hope that getting their message out during an open trial will be enough to sway the war. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images for tonight's episode, S03E09 "But I Don't Even Have A Dress…" And make sure to check out what we have waiting for you after that…

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 9 "But I Don't Even Have A Dress…": Abigail, Raelle, Tally, and Scylla speak out against the Camarilla during a trial leveled against all witches – will it be enough to turn the tide? Even in the darkest moments, joy is found.

In the first of three preview clips, M explains what happened when the Marshal crashed the car as a confused President Wade wakes to find herself in an unfamiliar place. Following that, the Bellweather Unit wonders what the Camarilla asked Tally when she returns from a lengthy & aggressive interrogation. And finally, the unit is taken to court for a public trial as a term of their surrender:

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey.