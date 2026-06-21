Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Ep. 3: "Toronto" Preview: Lestat in The Hot Seat

Lestat's in the hot seat and Louis's on a hunt in the latest episode of AMC's The Vampire Lestat. Here's our preview for S03E03: "Toronto."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat Episode 3, "Toronto," puts Lestat in the hot seat as Daniel Molloy digs into his past.

The Vampire Lestat preview teases answers on Lestat's Paris years, Nicholas, Magnus, and his transformation.

Louis takes his revenge quest to Detroit, pursuing long-unfinished business tied to Claudia's death.

AMC's The Vampire Lestat Episode 3 also gets official trailer, sneak peek, and story details ahead of Sunday.

With AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat back this weekend with a stop in "Toronto," we're expecting some big reveals on a number of fronts. As Louis (Anderson) looks to avenge Claudia (Hayles), Daniel (Bogosian) gets Lestat in the hot seat for a whole lot more about his backstory, bringing Magnus (Damien Atkins) and Nicholas (Joseph Potter) into play. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for the season's third episode – followed by some really cool extras that we thought you might like:

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" – Molloy finally lands an unsurprisingly difficult Lestat in the hot seat, probing him about his time as a Parisian actor, relationship with a childhood friend, and transformation; Louis tends to some long-unfinished business in Detroit. Written by Anusree Roy.

Perhaps it's time for Lestat to acknowledge his transformational trauma. Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/5KzhJHWimJ — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 20, 2026

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!