Posted in: TV | Tagged: Britt Raes, Luce and The Rock

Luce and the Rock: Award-Winning Animated Short Set For TV Series

Award-winning animated short Luce and the Rock is getting its own TV series: a 35-episode season, plus two 14-minute specials, set for 2027.

Article Summary Luce and the Rock is expanding into a TV spinoff series for Ketnet, with Britt Raes bringing the short’s world to 2027 TV.

The Luce and the Rock series will run 35 seven-minute episodes, plus two 14-minute specials from Thuristar and partners.

A new Luce and the Rock clip previews the series style, preserving the short film’s shapes, colors, music, and limited dialogue.

Britt Raes and producer Perrine Gauthier say Luce and the Rock will further explore friendship, curiosity, empathy, and wonder.

Flemish director Britt Raes confirmed this week that they are developing their award-winning animated short Luce and the Rock into a spinoff TV series. The series will air on Ketnet, the children's TV wing on the Belgian broadcaster VRT, with Thuristar producing the show in co-production with France's La Cabane and France Télévisions, with plans for international views through Cake Distribution. The series' word came down back in October 2025, but excitement picked up this week with a new clip via Cartoon Brew, which you can check out above, revealing what the 35-episode series will look like. Which may seem like a lot right out the gate until you realize all episodes will be about seven minutes long.

Luce and the Rock Headed To Children's Television in 2027

At the moment, there's no formal release date set for the series. The only major update is that, in addition to the 35-episode run, they'll also make two 14-minute specials. That said, Raes and producer Perrine Gauthier gave a few quotes to Cartoon Brew about the production of the series and their expectations for what it will accomplish, as the series will make its debut sometime in 2027.

"The initial short film originated from dozens of sketches I made of a tiny human and a giant creature," recalls Raes. "I loved the contrast between them and wondered how two very different characters would become friends." While the Luce and the Rock short answers that question, both director and producer wanted to expand this rich yet simple universe into something much bigger.

"Initially, we had imagined developing a collection of shorts taking place in the same universe, the Lovely Land," adds Gauthier. "But we quickly realized how attached we had become to Luce and the Rock, and that a series format would be a great opportunity to continue exploring these characters and their unique bond. We were both excited to further explore the world of Luce and the Rock, and I also took the opportunity to explore themes and values such as curiosity, open-mindedness, and empathy that matter to me and to us as a team."

"The artistic elements that people loved in the short film are preserved in the series," underlines Raes, "including the visual style, playing with shapes and colors, the use of split screens, limited dialogue, quality sound design and music, etc. But for a series format, the pipeline is different, of course, so we took time to explore how to keep what we like and what it means when creating new elements."

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