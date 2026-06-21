Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Makes 2-Episode Return Tonight! S20E10/S20E11 Preview

FOX's American Dad! makes a two-episode return tonight! Here's a preview of S20E10: "Dumbston Checks In" and S20E11: "A Donkey's Shame."

Article Summary American Dad returns to FOX tonight with a two-episode event, featuring S20E10 "Dumbston Checks In" and S20E11: "A Donkey's Shame."

S20E10 sends Steve and Principal Lewis on a school-saving team-up while Stan hunts for one decent meal.

S20E11 takes Stan and Francine to Las Vegas for a bizarre showdown with John Mayer.

The preview also teases guest appearances, including RuPaul, plus videos from the latest American Dad episodes.

After a few weeks MIA, we're getting a double dose of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! on FOX tonight – and we have a preview waiting for you below. First up, S20E10: "Dumbston Checks In" brings us another Steve and Principal Lewis team-up, while Stan just wants a decent meal. Following that, we have S20E11: "A Donkey's Shame," with Stan and Francine making their way to Las Vegas for a face-off with… John Mayer?!? Oh, and before you ask? Yes, it would appear that Emmy Award-winner RuPaul will also be making an appearance – here's a look (followed by some highlights from the season's most recent episodes):

American Dad! S20E10 & S20E11 Previews

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 10: "Dumbston Checks In" – Steve and Principal Lewis team up to save the school while Stan seeks out a decent meal.

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 11: "A Donkey's Shame" – Stan and Francine drive to Vegas to confront John Mayer.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!