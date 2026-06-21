Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 Officially Reveals The Parades Feature Pack

Planet Coaster 2 wants to help you hold a celebration that none of your park attendees will forget with the new Parades Feature Pack

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2 Parades Feature Pack launches June 25 for $19, adding fully customizable park-wide parade routes.

Create Planet Coaster 2 floats from scratch with 250+ parade pieces, entertainers, music, fireworks, and ambient sounds.

The Planet Coaster 2 Parades Feature Pack also includes two coasters, two flat rides, and an electric trolley.

Build vintage Americana plazas and promenades in Planet Coaster 2 with 500+ new scenery pieces and themed décor.

Frontier Developments has revealed a new content pack for Planet Coaster 2, as players can throw a massive celebration with the Parades Feature Pack. This new pack allows you to throw whatever kind of parade you feel like with floats, music, a route you can plan throughout the park, and a ton of customizable elements to really make the whole thing shine. We have the finer details of what to expect in it below, along with the latest trailer here, as the pack will launch on June 25 for $19.

It's Time For a Celebration as Planet Coaster 2 Receives the Parades Feature Pack

For the first time, Park Managers can take control of their very own parades featuring fully customizable processions of floats that pass through their park on a route and at an interval they control. Players can make use of blueprints or craft floats from scratch with over 250 specific float scenery pieces at their disposal. Design anything from a Viking longship to a unicorn-themed convoy! What's more, entertainers and parade attendants are available to ride on, walk next to, or even lead the procession.

Accompanying parades are two new rollercoasters, two new flat rides, and one new transport ride for Park Managers to take full advantage of. Additionally, a varied theme inspired by classic amusement park plazas and vintage Small Town Americana, kitted out with over 250 new scenery pieces, is also included. This scenery theme has been designed to allow players to create picturesque town squares, bustling streets, and cozy corner cafés with new pieces seamlessly fitting previous themes.

Introduce whimsy and nostalgia to parks with fully customizable parades featuring ride-on entertainers to delight and dazzle guests.

Build the ultimate small town Americana-themed promenade with over 500 new scenery pieces!

Experience hair-raising thrills with the HPC Buzzard, a single-rail coaster that delivers tight turns and inversions in a compact form.

Plunge into excitement aboard the V&N Narrow Drop, an all-new compact drop coaster designed for daring adventures.

Enjoy a laid-back journey through the park on the FD Vision Electric Trolley, perfect for scenic and comfortable guest transport.

Spin and drop with the JUMPIN' DISC and LITTLE DIPPER, two brand new flat rides offering park attendees a spinning ride that bounces in all directions and a mini drop tower for kids.

Illuminate every evening with 19 sparkling new Firework Emitters, adding dazzling effects to the night.

Curate the ultimate vibe with six new themed music tracks.

Set the mood with 10 new ambient sounds for speakers, including: A Busy Bakery, Barbershop, Cozy Room, Classic Car Engine, and more

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