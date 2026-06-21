Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: john cho, Kal Penn, toyota

John Cho and Kal Penn Star In Toyota Campaign With Fake Films

John Cho and Kal Penn have some new trailers out now, starring in fake films that promote Toyota's new 2026 line of EV cars.

Article Summary Toyota launches a Hollywood-style 2026 EV campaign with fake film trailers starring John Cho and Kal Penn.

Four 30-second Toyota spots swap standard EV ads for monster thrills, action beats, suspense, and comedy.

The campaign highlights Toyota electric vehicles including the Toyota bZ Woodland and the new Toyota C-HR.

John Cho and Kal Penn say the Toyota partnership feels authentic, fun, and rooted in bold Asian storytelling.

Toyota has launched an all-new campaign to promote its EV line of cars by going down the Hollywood approach with new fake trailers featuring John Cho and Kal Penn. As you can see from the posters and the trailers here, they've basically created fake films for the two to star in, highlighting the company's electric cars as part of the promotion. It's a fun campaign that we're surprised car companies don't do more often, since they already have people like Matthew McConaughey, Sydney Sweeney, and Dua Lipa driving around telling you how much they like their cars. We have more details for you below, along with a couple of quotes, as you'll see the ads pop up in a few places over the next month or so for summer blockbusters.

John Cho and Kal Penn Take On New Roles With Toyota's EV Line

Four 30-second spots,, Camping and Escape starring John Cho, and Jangal and Chase starring Kal Penn, which trade traditional EV messaging for monster encounters, action sequences, and humor-driven storytelling. The spots spotlight Toyota's all-electric vehicles, including the Toyota bZ Woodland and Toyota C-HR. The new shorts use cinematic storytelling inspired by Asian action films, creature features, and suspense genres to showcase Toyota's growing electric vehicle lineup.

"Toyota has genuinely been part of my life for years, so this campaign felt personal from the beginning," said Penn. "My very first car was a Toyota Paseo, and the first brand-new car I ever bought was a Toyota Prius. There's a real trust and familiarity I've always associated with the brand, so getting to partner on something this fun and creative made it even more meaningful for me."

"It's exciting to see a campaign embrace Asian storytelling influences in such a bold and authentic way while also creating something audiences can genuinely enjoy watching," said Cho.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!