Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Guess the Mess, Link Out Loud, Moodbox Games, Photo Dump, Who Says? Friends

Asmodee New Studio Moodbox Games Reveals Several Tabletop Titles

Moodbox Games, a new women-led tabletop gaming company based in Minnesota, has four new games coming to stores in July.

Article Summary Moodbox Games, Asmodee’s new women-led Minnesota studio, launches with approachable party games in July 2026.

Guess the Mess is a fast, family-friendly party game where players race to decode chaotic clues and keep laughs going.

Link Out Loud and Photo Dump focus on quick connections, teamwork, storytelling, and surprising shared moments.

Who Says? Friends rounds out the Moodbox Games lineup with flexible quote-guessing fun for teams or larger groups.

Moodbox Games, a new tabletop game studio from Asmodee, revealed multiple new titles they have coming out for their brand. If you're not familiar with the brand, Moodbox is a women-led studio based in Minnesota with the mission of creating "approachable, easy-to-learn social and party games designed to bring people together." The company will kick off its lineup with four new party games set to launch in July, including Guess the Mess, Link Out Loud, Photo Dump, and Who Says? Friends. All of which have been designed to accommodate a wide range of players and play styles, providing fun times no matter the size of your group. We have more details on all four below, as they'll arrive in hobby shops next month.

Moodbox Games Debuts Four New Tabletop Games This July

Guess the Mess

A mildly competitive family party game for ages 8+ designed by Jack Degnan (Word on the Street, Ramen Extreme) and developed by Hedyverse. Players race to decipher chaotic clues in a fast-moving experience designed to keep everyone laughing.

Link Out Loud

A team-based party game for ages 8+ co-designed by Jeremy Posner (Mantis, Piggy Piggy) and Ken Gruhl (Happy Salmon, Cahoots, Coyote, Mantis) and developed by Hedyverse. The game challenges players to think quickly, make connections, and communicate creatively with teammates.

Photo Dump

A cooperative party game for ages 13+ designed by emerging designer Annika Wierichs and developed by Hedyverse. Built around storytelling, humor, and surprising moments of connection, Photo Dump turns players' own photos into perfect clues and encourages players to share perspectives and experiences in unexpected ways.

Who Says? Friends

An individual- or team-based quote-guessing party game for ages 12+ designed by Lloyd Mintz and developed by Bolt Games, LLC. Players test their knowledge of memorable quotes and pop culture moments in a flexible format designed for groups of all sizes.

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