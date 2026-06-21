Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dave The Diver, MintRocket

Dave the Diver Officially Launches New "In the Jungle" DLC

Dave the Diver is on the move as his sushi place has a new location a bit off the beaten path, as the In the Jungle DLC is now available

Article Summary Dave the Diver: In the Jungle DLC is out now on PC and consoles, sending Dave to a brand-new freshwater adventure.

The Dave the Diver expansion adds new story content, jungle lake exploration, missions, characters, and fish to catch.

Bancho Grill replaces the sushi bar with grilled freshwater dishes as Dave builds trust with villagers and new customers.

Dave the Diver In the Jungle also teases ancient ruins, hidden dangers, and mysterious forests beyond the lake.

Developer and publisher MintRocket has released a brand-new DLC for Dave the Diver, as players can get into the thicket with In the Jungle. This new DLC brings about an expanded story as Dave and his friends have packed up shop and headed to a new freshwater area with new people to meet, new challenges, new fish to catch, and much more to challenge even the most experienced of divers. We have the finer details from the developers below, along with a cool new trailer made specific for this DLC, as the content is live on PC and consoles.

Get Into The Thicket as Dave the Diver Finds New Adventures In the Jungle

The In the Jungle expansion sees Dave venture into all-new territory, as he embraces new freshwater responsibilities, meets the locals, helps familiar friends, and explores unfamiliar waters. Beneath the jungle lake awaits a brand-new ecosystem to explore, along with new missions and discoveries. Even Chef Bancho switches things up, trading in raw seafood dishes for grilled freshwater delicacies in the new restaurant, Bancho Grill.

A Whole New Environment: Encounter unfamiliar creatures, discover exotic new ingredients, and uncover the hidden dangers lurking within an ancient underwater civilization beneath the jungle lake.

Encounter unfamiliar creatures, discover exotic new ingredients, and uncover the hidden dangers lurking within an ancient underwater civilization beneath the jungle lake. New Restaurant, Same Standards: Welcome to Bancho Grill, where bold jungle flavors meet Bancho's uncompromising culinary craft. Build relationships with the villagers and earn yourself a loyal new clientele.

Welcome to Bancho Grill, where bold jungle flavors meet Bancho's uncompromising culinary craft. Build relationships with the villagers and earn yourself a loyal new clientele. A Warm Village Welcome: Lend a hand to the locals and earn their trust. Some villagers may be wary of outsiders at first, but as Dave knows well, a thoughtful gift or a great meal can open just about any door.

Lend a hand to the locals and earn their trust. Some villagers may be wary of outsiders at first, but as Dave knows well, a thoughtful gift or a great meal can open just about any door. More Than Meets the Eye: The jungle holds more than lakes and villages. From mysterious ancient temples to eerie, uncharted forests, Dave and his crew will discover just how deep the unknown goes.

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