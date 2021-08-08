Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 E07 "Irrevocable" Lived Up to Its Name

Things just keep getting tougher for our favorite witches with this week's episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, "Irrevocable". Last episode tables were turned and left us with a cliffhanger that promised things could get worse… and they really did. Between attacks coming in from all ends: The Spree, the Camarilla, and the muggles; and trying to track and make sense of everything that is going on our witches face a new challenge like never before. It just keeps getting better and more interesting with every episode it seems.

This episode of Motherland: Fort Salem starts off exactly where the last one left off. Raelle (Taylor Hickson) is taken and Tally (Jessica Sutton) is unable to help after being struck by a dart and being put to sleep. Of course, General Alder (Lyne Renee) does not take this kindly. Scylla (Amalia Holm) and Willa (Diana Pavlovska) immediately go after the Camarilla as well to retrieve Raelle as well.

On their end, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) and Adil (Tony Giroux) retrieved what they needed from Charvel's grave and go hunting for the Camarilla. Suddenly we start seeing more of Adil's powers– even he states at some point he did not know he held such power. However, there has been something bothering me lately about Adil and I cannot quite pinpoint what it is. I hope I am wrong because I do like this sudden angsty, kick-ass combo between him and Abigail. Abigail spares no expense when it is her turn to put down the dude channeling Charvel's voice and man, was that scary and pleasing to see. I wonder if their thirst for revenge ends here or if it will become a little hurdle on their way.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 7 | Raelle is Reunited with Her Mom | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=900r1uFcYrE)

Turns out all forces congregate at the same place where Raelle is being kept and experimented on- whatever her gift is, it keeps bringing her to life and killing the enemies targeting her. At the end when they cannot quite steal her vocal cords, they decide to give her the witch plague and the mycelium is not able to save her from this once. Willa on the other hand jumps in and is able to cure Raelle at her own life's expense. They finally get her moment to talk; and even though it is brief, it is very sweet and touching. Even though I had not liked Willa's character, this moment redeemed her a bit to me. Abigail, Scylla, and Adil are able to save Raelle and the girls that were being kept in cages and phone it in to let everyone know she is safe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 7 | Tally Senses a Betrayal | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBwV8rNJF_E)

Tally on her end manages to save Alder from possibly being sacrificed by Nicte remotely. Turns out one of her biddies seems to have been working for or puppeteered by the Spree and was the reason why Alder suffered the attack on the previous episode. Tally, Raelle, and Abigail's powers just seem to be growing rapidly and turning the scales in their favor. Let's hope it continues this way. However, it seems Motherland: Fort Salem keeps wanting to give us a mini heart attack with every episode. I cannot wait to see how the conversation between Scylla and Raelle will go- I can imagine there will be a lot of questions.

