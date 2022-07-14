Ms. Marvel Co-Creator: "Woke" Attacks Come "From a Place of Anger"

If you checked out our coverage yesterday of the season finale of Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Adil & Bilall, with a teleplay by Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Dunn), then you know we had a chance to hear from Vellani and head writer Bisha K. Ali about that "x-cellent" MCU game-changer (you can check that out here). Now, we're sharing what Vellani (Kamala Khan) and character co-creator & series EP Sana Amanat had to say in response to the haters out there. As many of you know, the well-received series found itself the victim of the same social media trolls who like to scream "Woke!" at anything that dares to embrace the fact that society (thankfully) isn't made up of just white dudes and that everyone deserves to be represented on the screen. So what they did was "review bomb" the series as some attempt at a self-fulfilling prophecy to prove their tiny, insignificant point that most saw coming from a mile away.

"I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened. If they can't connect with it, then that's OK. I just wish they wouldn't try to put it down," Amanat shared with NBC Asian America for a profile article. As Vellani sees it, there are some people who will do anything and everything to fight change. "I'm not on social media. I hear things that my mother tells me though. It's honestly quite laughable and I think change is scary for a lot of people. And having a show that surrounds a 16-year-old girl who's Pakistani and Muslim and a superhero is scary for a lot of people. I think this is just gonna rip the Band-Aid off and hopefully, people will fall in love with her," the upcoming star of The Marvels explained. "We're not taking anything away from Captain America and Spider-Man by letting this character exist. There's two billion Muslims and South Asians in the world. There's space for her."