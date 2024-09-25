Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, msnbc, opinion, stephanie ruhle

MSNBC: Stephanie Ruhle, VP Kamala Harris Set for One-on-One Interview

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle and VP Kamala Harris are set for a one-on-one interview that will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the news network.

While it's still not clear if ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump will end up flip-flopping when it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris and CNN's invitation for another debate next month, VP Harris has some one-on-one interview plans set this evening with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle (The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle). Stemming from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (a key battleground state), the interview will air at 7 pm ET on the news network during a special two-hour edition of All In with Chris Hayes.

VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Set for Separate Univision Town Halls

On Tuesday, we learned that VP Harris and Trump would be taking part in separate town halls on Univision in October. Univision News announced that Los Latinos Question… Donald Trump Responds would air on Tuesday, October 8, at 10 pm ET from Miami, Florida – with Los Latinos Question… Kamala Harris Responds airing on Thursday, October 10, at 10 pm ET from Las Vegas, Nevada. Both events are set to air coast-to-coast with Spanish-language translation on Univision and stream on ViX 's Noticias 24/7 channel and will also be available in English on Noticias Univision's YouTube channel. Each town hall will be moderated by journalist Enrique Acevedo, with undecided Hispanic voters getting the opportunity to ask questions directly to each candidate on a wide selection of topics – including the economy, jobs, healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy.

"Noticias Univision serves as a two-way bridge: we bring every voice to our community while conveying the concerns of Latinos to those in power," shared Daniel Coronell, President of Noticias Univision. "There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the US, making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation." Viewers can follow Noticias Univision's coverage of the 2024 presidential election across all platforms, including UnivisionNoticias.com, Noticias Univision app, and on social media by following @UniNoticias on X, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!