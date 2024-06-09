Posted in: Anime, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, my hero academia, Review, season 7

My Hero Academia S07E05 "Let You Down" Review: Game-Changing Swerve

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 5: "Let You Down" started slow but then hit us with a swerve that was definitely a game-changer.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: "Let You Down" was a quick build-up to the war. A little downside, a tragic trip down memory lane, and a face-off. The episode starts off with Toga going into her childhood home, and we get snippets of her messed-up past. Someone who was shunned for the nature of her Quirk. Like every story, someone who was shunned, bullied, and ignored by their family— then we wonder how some turn so messed up.

I mean, they have made it a point of showing all the cruelty and prejudice exhibited toward those who have humanoid or animal qualities. It is only natural they would do the same with people with more exotic Quirks, even if they did not have a say in this. It gives a lot to think about though, how fucked up the world still remains after this. Like now we do not hate you based on your race, but your Quirk, appearance, or lack of Quirk. Even in the midst of fantasy, they do a great job exposing the shitty sides of humanity.

That said, there was something that tugged at my heart with the interaction between Toga and Dabi. Something heartbreaking about those who have turned because society turned their backs on them first. Not an excuse, just a tragic trajectory. How different things could have been if someone had extended a hand the way All Might has taught his class to do. I also liked that most of her memories were mostly implied rather than showing us, giving it more of an impact. Even if I hate them for what they have done, I am glad they found where they belong in a way. However, the plan they are concocting smells like bad news to me and brings all the bad vibe feelings.

Talking about heteromorphs, we get to All For One's lair, where Skeptic is trying to convince Spinner to take the lead. We see how he has become a beacon for those who have been prejudiced against him for looking different. Once again, this is another instance of people choosing to go rogue after society has turned a blind eye to them. Once again, another instant of AFO getting to people's lives before hope does. Funny how it works and AFO points out: everyone can become a hero, it is all about perspective. Spinner is now a symbol of hope for so many.

We then move on to UA. For a bit I was concerned we were about to get a happy-go-lucky hopeful episode as the students were saying their goodbyes to those taking shelter at the academy to reconvene at a new location. Do not get me wrong, I love that the characters are hopeful, but their doubts, sadness, and trauma make everything that has happened much more believable and relatable. It is normal for humans to experience all ranges of emotions and feelings, even more so when going through horrible experiences. I like that the show's tone has changed to reflect this and has become much more raw and serious. That said, I still very much enjoy the little bouts of silliness we see at times. I just think it is about the balance when you want to establish a more serious tone.

I liked the conversation between Deku and Ochaco— even feeling bad for Toga or Shigaraki, they are not letting those feelings make excuses for what they have done. This makes me hopeful that they will not let those feelings get the best of them in battle. Considering all they have been through, it would be a little silly to still be that naive. It is nice to see how far along they have come. I love how supportive class 1A is among one another. They are a precious bunch.

From there, things move pretty fast: AFO orders the Aoyama family to bring Deku to him while trying to detect any trace of deceit. However, when Deku shows up to find a crying Yuga, the tables turn, and Yuga attacks AFO instead. AFO seems to have come prepared as multiple members of the Paranormal Liberation Front show up. But quickly, things turn right back again as heroes start making their way through Kurogiri's Warp, confusing the hell out of AFO. It's time to grab onto our chairs because things are about to go down, and I am definitely ready this time. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in action after training so hard as the seventh season of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia rolls on.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: "Let You Down" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: "Let You Down" was a quick build-up to the war. A little downside, a tragic trip down memory lane, and a face-off. The episode starts off with Toga going into her childhood home, and we get snippets of her messed-up past. Someone who was shunned for the nature of her Quirk. Like every story, someone who was shunned, bullied, and ignored by their family— then we wonder how some turn so messed up. And that's just the start...

