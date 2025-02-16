Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Ep. 5 "Source of Strength" Review: Peak Action

The fifth episode of Netflix's Sakamoto Days, "Source of Strength," was a very fun follow-up that offered up some peak action from Sakamoto.

The fifth episode of Netflix's Sakamoto Days, "Source of Strength," was a very fun follow-up to the family's adventure. We get to see Sakamoto at his peak. They all give their best to ensure an enjoyable day for Aoi and Hana. Things do not go exactly as expected, but it really does turn out for an even better outcome, in my opinion.

Lu's drunken mood is all over the place- sad, angry, happy… she is a lil' cray, but badass in all the right ways. Obiguro is just a red flag as a person. There is nothing that screams safe about Obiguro. But Lu quickly sonnets up and Obiguro is enchanted by Lu's Strength and how Lu managed to pull off this fight in her current state. In her drunken musings we hear she considers the Sakamoto family as her own family and is ready to follow the rules set by Aoi without hesitation. Even Shin seemed surprised at this, which is funny considering he was the first unofficial Sakamoto to join the family.

On his end, Taro continues fighting Boiled. We see Tato has lost all his weight and is back to looking back at the old days when he left the assassin's life to marry Aoi. The battle goes by quickly, and of course, Tato beats Boiled without hesitation. I love how even Booked seemed scared of Aoi when they came around. Yet another person who seems taken aback by the Sakamoto family. Aoi now is aware of what happened and asks Taro to keep in mind their rule #6: no lies. They are about to handle things like a family and keep all the assassins coming for them at bay. I love that they did not waste any time in getting Aoi up to date. I like that she is in the know even if she does not quite like this situation. I hope she is as badass as she seems.

We see then that Yoichi is having dinner with a group of assassins who ask about Sakamoto, but he evades answering with the same nonchalant attitude as if he doesn't know anything. Their boss seems to arrive, and they are tasked with getting rid of someone who has been killing off assassins. Taro, Lu, and Shin go on to investigate and find Yoichi had killed everyone at that place. Yoichi pretends he is about to kill them, too, but ends up being beaten up by Shin and Lu for his horrible comedy.

Yoichi does not say much but gives them a hint. The killings started at the same time that the hit was put on Sakamoto's head. Shin is flabbergasted to know that Taro was part of the order, of course he was. I hope we will continue learning how badass Sakamoto used to be in his prime. The trio also goes to this VHS rental place- it is a source of information sold as movies and they find out more about the group of assassins after him. They do not learn much, but the person behind the counter makes some comments about Sakamoto returning to the biz, and when Taro asks, the clerk mentions he has not gotten that movie yet.

I love the concept of the VHS store as an info source. I thought it was pretty clever and made me feel nostalgic. Sakamoto went back to his regular weight by the next day if you are curious. That said, I cannot wait to find out about these eclectic characters of the Order we briefly met. I am really enjoying this anime and cannot wait to see emerge things go.

