My Hero Academia Unleashes Final Season in October: OFFICIAL TRAILER

Set to premiere worldwide this October, here's a look at the epic official trailer that was released for My Hero Academia Final Season.

My Hero Academia is approaching the tragic final battle that will determine the fate of the world as Deku and Shigaraki face off in a showdown for the ages. At AnimeJapan 2025 in Tokyo, Toho Co., Ltd. unveiled a new teaser trailer and key art to celebrate the eighth season of the anime sensation. Premiering this October, My Hero Academia Final Season will stream on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes premiering weekly, same-day as Japan.

My Hero Academia is a faithful adaptation of the hit long-running superhero manga series by Kohei Horikoshi, set in a world where about 80% of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes. The manga serialised its final chapters in 2024, and the anime's final season adapts the conclusion. We've read it, guys, and it's pretty much anime's answer to Avengers Endgame and every DC Comic Big Event Final Battle.

Directed by Naomi Nakayama, who returns after directing My Hero Academia Season 7 in 2024, My Hero Academia Final Season will be the exciting conclusion of the anime series based on the popular manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, which was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and reached its final chapter in August 2024. The series composition is written by Yosuke Kuroda (Trigun) who has been with the series since the very beginning.

The animation will be produced by the iconic animation studio BONES, which is best known for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Soul Eater, Space Dandy, Bungo Stray Dogs, Mob Psycho 100, Carole & Tuesday, and more. Additional production staff who have all worked on previous seasons of My Hero Academia include Chief Director Kenji Nagasaki, character design by Yoshihiko Umakoshi (1997's Berserk) and Hitomi Odashima, and music composed by Yuki Hayashi (Haikyu!!).

My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll, and the "Final Season" will premiere in October.

