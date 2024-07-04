Posted in: Disney+, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: espn, hot dogs, july fourth, nathan's hot dog eating

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Crowned: Sudo Sets World Record

Check out how Miki Sudo and Patrick Bertoletti became our 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champs - and how Sudo set a new world record.

Shaking off last month's controversy that saw reigning champ Joey Chestnut barred from defending his title by Major League Eating reportedly over an endorsement deal (more on that in a minute), the ESPN-televised 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was unleashed on Coney Island earlier today – with one of our champions setting a new record for the July 4th tradition.

Earlier today, Florida's Miki Sudo downed 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes – which would be enough to not only secure her the women's title but also set a world record. The 38-year-old dental hygenist bested not only her event-winning total from last year (39 1/2 hot dogs) but also the previous world record (48 1/2 hot dogs) – the record that Sudo set. To give you a sense of just how big the margin of victory was for Sudo among the other 14 competitors, second place went to Japan's Mayoi Ebihara – with 37 hot dogs.

On the men's side, things were much closer – but it would be Illionois' Patrick Bertoletti who would take the crown. Though no world records were broke, the competition itself proved to be a competitive one. In the end, The 39-year-old would knock down 58 hot dogs – with Massachusetts's Geoffrey Esper taking second with 53 hot dogs and Australian James Webb taking third with 52 hot dogs. Bertoletti's performance saw the professional eater besting his result from the last time he competed in the summer event (33 1/2 hot dogs in 2022) and his personal best of 55 hot dogs.

"I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years, I'm banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th, and I have been training to defend my title," Chestnut shared in a tweet/x response when news that he was barred from the competition last month. Major League Eating announced that it prohibited Chestnut from competing over his deal to be a spokesperson for Impossible Foods and the company's plant-based hot dogs – which smacks in the face of the brand exclusivity rules associated with Nathan's event.

He continued, "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(2/3)To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Chestnut remains the current record-holder with 76 hotdogs in 2021, with the 16-time hot dog-eating champion set to go one-on-one with his rival, six-time hot dog–eating champion Takeru Kobayashi. Set for Labor Day – September 2nd – Netflix's Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef will see the duo settle their 15-year rivalry… with beef hot dogs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!