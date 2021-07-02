NBC Flushes Ultimate Slip 'N Slide from Post-Olympics Premiere Spot

A little more than two weeks, NBC revealed it had shut down production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide after the Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted reality competition series was hit with a microscopic parasite that reportedly resulted in "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" that resulted in an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" causing "collapsing" and people "being forced to run into port-o-potties." Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the series has been pulled from the schedule- most importantly, from its prime post-Olympics premiere spot in August. Production is reportedly on hold with no new premiere date in play as Universal Television Alternative Studio considers "a few options for completing the season" that will be presented to the network next week.

For his part, Funches took to Twitter to clarify a matter when the news first broke. "I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of "explosive diarrhea" water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big." Now check out a screencap of the image in question and you'll understand why we can't get "proud water park owner" out of our heads (and why it still has us laughing):

And here's a look at Funches' original tweet addressing the matter:

I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of "explosive diarrhea" water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big. pic.twitter.com/UHjdA4dIRH — Funch (@RonFunches) June 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

With the series nearing the end of production, a representative for NBC confirmed that production was halted in June "when as least one member on the series tested positive" for the microscopic parasite. "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location. We are in the process of determining the next steps in order to complete production," said a spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios to EW. NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was set to have its special two-night premiere on Sunday, August 8, immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics- with its formal debut originally set for Monday, August 9.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.