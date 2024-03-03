Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video

Fallout Celebrates Vault 33: Lucy's Profile Poster Is A Real Blast

Ella Purnell’s Lucy gets the spotlight in a new poster for Prime Video and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner's Fallout.

Article Summary New character poster for Fallout's Lucy celebrates Vault 33 on Prime Video.

Ella Purnell and cast discuss staying true to the game, attracting new fans.

Jonathan Nolan hints at societal commentary with satirical series approach.

Fallout series focuses on three main characters in a post-apocalyptic quest.

Just because we started March doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking about April. Hell, we're already previewing some series that aren't expected to hit until later this year, so April feels like next week. With next month bringing the premiere of EP & director Jonathan Nolan and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout, Prime Video is stepping up its marketing game for the series adaptation of the popular video game franchise. With new key art focusing on Ella Purnell's Lucy and how much of a "blast" she finds Nuka Cola to be, it looks like we're going to be getting a series of character profile posters in our near future – with today being March 3rd, it looks like it's being done to honor the residents of Vault 33. Here's a look:

Checking in during IGN Fan Fest 2024 last month, Purnell, Walton Goggins (The Ghoul), Aaron Moten (Maximus), and Kyle MacLachlan (Hank) discussed the care taken to make sure that the series stays true to the video game while also creating a universe that would welcome newcomers. In addition, they discuss how they each prepared for their roles (including who has experience with the video game), Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard's involvement during filming, and much more. Here's a look at the cast discussing the upcoming Prime Video series, followed by a look back at what else we've learned about Fallout so far:

Fallout: EP & Director Jonathan Nolan Previews Series Approach, Focus

Nolan had a chance to pass along some thoughts about the Amazon Studios & Kilter Films series last month. Keeping in line with the satirical vibe that runs throughout the video games, Nolan shared with Empire that the series will address "what happens when you outsource the survival of the human race." The director & executive producer even name-dropped a classic sitcom to demonstrate how the series will have its own unique way of commenting on our society's here-and-now. "Just as 'M*A*S*H' gets to talk about Vietnam through the lens of the Korean War, we get to talk about the mess we're in now through the lens of… 'What if everybody just gets on with it and destroys the fucking world?'"

While the series doesn't have the cast & budget needed to focus on everybody, we do know that Fallout will spotlight three characters whose respective journeys will most assuredly collide – Purnell's Lucy, Moten's Maximus, and Goggins' "The Ghoul." That's because all three of them have their eyes on the same prize. "We talked a lot about 'The Good, The Bad And The Ugly.' That's three characters in search of a box of gold, so we asked ourselves, 'What's the gold in this world?'"

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan directing the first three episodes, the series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. In addition, Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks join Nolan and Lisa Joy as executive producers. Set to hit screens on April 12, 2024, here's a look at the preview for Prime Video's Fallout which was released during December's The Game Awards:

And here's a look at Galaxy News broadcasting live with an exclusive look at the next generation of apocalypse-proof, purpose-built luxury housing – sponsored by our friends at Vault-Tec:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!