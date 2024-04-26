Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, NCIS, ncis: hawaii

NCIS: Hawai'i: CBS Cancels Series After 3 Seasons; Finale Overviews

CBS is ending the Vanessa Lachey (Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant)-led spinoff series NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons.

Despite reports of efforts to make an abbreviated fourth season happen, CBS is ending the Vanessa Lachey (Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant)-led series NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons. Deadline Hollywood noted in its reporting that the move comes as the series now sits as "the #12 most watched non-sports program on broadcast that averages 7.8 million linear viewers (most current) and 10M in Live+35 multi-platform viewing." CBS's NCIS: Hawai'i also starred Alex Tarrant (Kai), Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Kian Talan (Alex Tennant) – with special guest star LL Cool J (Sam Hanna).

Here's a look at the promo for the first of the (now) two-part series finale – followed by overviews of the final two episodes:

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 Episode 9 "Spill the Tea" – When a high-value bioweapons expert is murdered in a secure facility on Hawai'i, NCIS and the NCIS Elite team join forces to track down the killer and discover an even deadlier threat, on part one of the third season finale. Written by Ron McGee & Megan Bacharach and directed by LeVar Burton.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 Episode 10 "Divided We Conquer" – Following a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again on the conclusion of the two-part third season finale. Written by Yalun Tu & Megan Bacharach and directed by Christine Moore.

The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with the #1 new drama NCIS: HAWAI'I, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

Produced by CBS Studios, NCIS: Hawai'i was executive-produced by Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, and Larry Teng.

