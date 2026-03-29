Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S02E13 Sneak Peeks/Images; S02E14 Overview/Images

We've got images, sneak peeks & more for this week's episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S02E13: "Homeward Bound," and an early look at S02E14.

Article Summary Get a first look at NCIS: Origins S02E13 "Homeward Bound" with sneak peeks, trailers, and key plot details

Dr. Ducky Mallard returns in S02E13 to help clear Dr. Tango's name after a shocking arrest

In addition, we have an early overview and images for S02E14 "The Beautiful Ballad of Gary Callahan"

Catch major storylines and character returns in the latest episodes of NCIS: Origins Season 2 on CBS

With the hit prequel series set to return this Tuesday, we have a look at what's ahead with CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins. In S02E13: "Homeward Bound," Adam Campbell's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard returns to help clear Dr. Tango's (Julian Black Antelope) name. Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery, trailer, and a set of sneak peeks for you to check out. In addition, we also have an early look at April 7th's S02E14: The Beautiful Ballad of Gary Callahan," including an official overview and images.

NCIS: Origins Season 2: S02E13 & S02E14 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 13: "Homeward Bound" – When Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope) is arrested for stealing human remains from a national park, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) returns to assist the team in proving his innocence. Written by Margarita Matthews and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 14: "The Beautiful Ballad of Gary Callahan" – When the team's trusted K-9 agent, Gary Callahan, is critically wounded at a crime scene, NIS races to track down the culprit while a surprising pre-Pendleton chapter in Franks' life is revealed. Written by David J. North & Daniel J. Egbert and directed by Diana Valentine.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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