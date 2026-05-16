Posted in: MMA, Netflix, Sports, TV | Tagged: gina carano, ronda rousey

Rousey vs. Carano Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Prelims & More

With Ronda Rousey taking on Gina Carano tonight, we've got a rundown of what you need to know to check out Netflix's Rousey vs. Carano.

Ronda Rousey. Gina Carano. Netflix. That's the major headline going into tonight's stacked MMA card – but that's far from the only fighting action on tap for tonight. The card kicks off with preliminary bouts spotlighting fighters from across the welterweight, featherweight, and catchweight divisions. From there, we've got a main event lineup that includes Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins, and more – all leading to the main event: Rousey vs. Carano. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool is sharing a preview/viewing guide with everything you need to check it out. We've got a look at when and where to watch the preliminary and main fights, a rundown of the fights for both cards, the rules that Rousey vs. Carano will be contested under, and much more. In addition, we've included a look back at the ceremonial weigh-in, press conference, and public workout from this past week – with all roads leading to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

When & Where Can I Watch "Rousey vs. Carano"? Here's what you need to know about checking out tonight's big MMA event, including the preliminary and main card:

PRELIMINARY CARD: The Preliminary Card streams live on Tudum tonight beginning at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

MAIN CARD: The Main Card streams live globally on Netflix tonight beginning at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

What's the Fight Card for "Rousey vs. Carano"? As of this writing, viewers could look forward to five fights on the Main Card and six fights during the preliminary card:

MAIN CARD: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano; Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry; Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins; Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross; Junior Dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

PRELIMINARY CARD: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes; Jefferson Creighton vs. Jason Jackson; Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian; David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales; Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong; Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins

What About the "Rousey vs. Carano" Fight Itself? Here's a look at some of the intel on how the fight is going down:

Rousey officially weighed in at 142 lbs, while Carano came in at 141.4 lbs ahead of tonight's featherweight main event.

The fight will be contested at the 145-pound featherweight limit

The fight will be contested under the Unified Rules of MMA, allowing fighters to use striking, grappling, submissions, and takedowns.

The fight will be contested over five five-minute rounds using 4-ounce MMA gloves.

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