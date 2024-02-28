Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, NCIS, paramount

NCIS Spinoff Series Sees Cote de Pablo & Michael Weatherly Returning

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will return as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzoare, respectively, for Paramount+'s NCIS spinoff series.

We have a feeling that Paramount+ just made a whole ton of NCIS fans very, very happy. Returning to their roles fan-favorite roles of Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, respectively, and reuniting on screen for the first time in 10 years, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are set for an all-new NCIS spinoff series. The ten-episode series (still to be titled) sees John McNamara (Trumbo, The Magicians) penning the premiere episode and serving as showrunner. As fans know, the couple rode a personal & professional rollercoaster that saw Tony leaving NCIS to raise his daughter after Ziva's supposed death. Thankfully, the reports of Ziva's demise turned out to be greatly exaggerated, with the family reuniting in Paris after Ziva's final mission. Now, according to the logline/overview that was released earlier today, "Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them – and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," shared Weatherly and de Pablo. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears, and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

McNamara added, "I'm incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles. Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it's phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I'd be violating the Espionage Act."

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's upcoming NCIS spinoff series is produced by CBS Studios. Executive producers include John McNamara, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals.

