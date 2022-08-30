Neil Gaiman Shares Personal Insight Into Good Omens 2 Writing Process

As excited as we are to (fingers crossed) get the news that Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman will be back for a second season (keeping binging, people!), we're also keeping our sights set on that other huge series Gaiman has heading our way. That's right, BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's sequel series/season to his and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. But this update isn't so much about new details on the further adventures of Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley as it is about Gaiman offering a personal glimpse into the writing process behind the project. Retweeting a tweet from a fan who shared screencaps of an entry Gaiman made previously about dealing with a bad writing day, and how much it meant to them, Gaiman shared that he wrote that as he was working up "the last ten or fifteen minutes of Episode 6 of Good Omens 2" so now viewers will have a deeper insight into the process when the series returns and the sixth episode hits their screens.

Here's a look at Gaiman's retweet, where he reveals what he was working on at the time when he shared his thoughts on how he dealt with a bad writing day to let other writers out there know that while they do happen, that doesn't mean it can't lead to a better writing day. And definitely make sure to read Gaiman's initial post that kicked off all of this- very inspiring:

This was written about a rewrite of the last ten or fifteen minutes of Episode 6 of Good Omens 2. Which is only worth mentioning because if you like it when it comes out, know it was finished like that. https://t.co/pHzxGUP09X — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Gaiman discussed how things are going with the further adventures of Aziraphale and Crowley now that the series will be breaking free from the book during a recent interview. But first, Gaiman shared a status update on exactly how busy he is at this moment. "I mean, let's put it this way, right now, I am showrunning and actively editing two television series. I'm seeing another one through the promotional stages. I'm just about to start writing a new six-episode thing all on my own. I've got a novel that needs to be finished, and I'm looking after a six-year-old boy. So I'm doing OK," Gaiman shared with Rolling Stone. "There is diminished energy, but I am somehow managing to juggle all this stuff, and I'm still enjoying it. I'm so proud of 'Good Omens,' season two. I think it's wonderful. I'm so excited about [Amazon's Prime Video's] 'Anansi Boys' because it feels like something that nobody else has made. I'm so proud of 'Sandman.' And I'm enjoying being a dad to a six-year-old too. That's fun."

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made 'Good Omens,' I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like 'Good Omens' season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.