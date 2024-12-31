Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: anderson cooper, andy cohan, new year's eve

New Year's Eve Live: Cummings Joins Cooper, Cohen for 2024 Roast Rant

Comedian/actress Whitney Cummings went on a 2024 roast rant during CNN's New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

"I can't believe you guys are still letting me go. This is amazing. I love CNN. Please stop me, Andy, because I will just keep going… No censorship on CNN. Love you, guys." That's how comedian/actress Whitney Cummings, host of Max's Friends-themed game show Fast Friends, wrapped up her roast of the year during CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. That's what some folks were saying, based on social media reactions – while others applauded Cummings' take-no-prisoners approach to tackling the year that was about to wrap. One thing was for sure – Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen gave Cummings all of the time she needed.

Even before the actual "roast" part got underway, Cummings had joked about Cooper's previous co-host, Kathy Griffin. After asking if the noise she was hearing was thunder, Cummings followed with, "Are you sure? I thought it was Kathy Griffin screaming at you from the street? Are you sure? I think she's cursing" (a reference to Griffin and CNN parting ways ahead of the 2017 edition over backlash from Griffin appearing in a photo with an effigy severed head of Donald Trump). Cummings even took aim at her host network, adding after discussing how her comedy tour is playing larger venues than ever, "I thought being a mom would mean that less people want to come see me. I'm now playing, like 3000-seat theater, which is about the viewership of CNN these days" (a reference to the new network's declining ratings).

From there, Cummings's roast covered a whole ton of topics. "This was the year that people were behaving so poorly we started being wistful about murderers. Remember, this was the year we were like, were the Menendez brothers so bad? Were we too hard on the Menendez brothers?" Cummings noted at one point – a reference to the renewed interest in the murder case after the release of Netflix and Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

On the subject of older women leading major films, Cummings questions the praise that two actresses and their respective hit films have been receiving. "Demi Moore was in a movie called 'The Substance' showing that Hollywood is ready for a woman in her 50s to star in a movie as long as a hot 28-year-old wears a leotard for most of it. Pam Anderson is getting Oscar buzz for a movie she did wearing no makeup. Guys, it's not progress if you call it brave." Other topics that Cummings tackled included The Joker 2, Saudia Arabia & Disney, the WNBA, and much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!