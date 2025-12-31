Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: New Year's Rockin' Eve

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026 Goes Big! Check Out Our Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET, here's a look at everything you need to know about ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

Article Summary New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026 airs live on ABC from 8pm-4am EST, the show's longest broadcast ever.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora host in Times Square, with co-hosts in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico.

Diana Ross headlines, joined by stars like Mariah Carey, Chance the Rapper, Pitbull, Demi Lovato, and more.

Tune in via ABC, Hulu, or iHeartRadio, with over 85 songs and performances across multiple time zones.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions made it clear earlier this month that they weren't messing around when it comes to the lineup of performers ready to ring in the new year during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026. Kicking off in New York and continuing through Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and beyond, this year's show features an insane roster of musical greats, with dozens of performances set across multiple time zones. Kicking off TONIGHT (obviously), this year's edition marks the longest telecast in the show's history, including an additional 90 minutes of celebrating and featuring the soundtrack of the year, with 831 million total monthly Spotify listeners across the lineup and more than 85 songs performed. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has pulled together the ultimate preview/viewing guide. We've got a rundown of when and where to watch, who's hosting from where (and which time zone), a rundown of performers, and more. In addition, we take a look back at the year-ending event's past with archive clips featuring Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey, OneRepublic, New Kids on the Block, Pitbull, and others.

When & Where Can I Watch ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026"? The festivities are set to kick off on Wednesday, December 31st, at 8 pm EST (8 pm – 4 am EST) on ABC, and the following day on Hulu. Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream are other options to consider if you're looking to livestream the event.

Who's Hosting ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026"? In Times Square, Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora will be our hosts, with Grammy-winning hometown native Chance the Rapper leading the show's first-ever live Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago. In addition, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough, who makes her co-hosting debut as they take over the "Entertainment Capital of the World." Actress and filmmaker Roselyn Sanchez will be running point on the coverage of Puerto Rico's celebration.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" Presents… Diana Ross! The legend Diana Ross will light up Times Square and usher in the new year with a dazzling live performance as this year's headliner. Ross will step onto the world's most iconic stage to celebrate with millions and welcome a new year with style, magic, and unforgettable music in what's expected to be a defining moment in the show's history.

Who Else Can We Expect During ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026"?

The killer lineup of performances includes (so far): 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM. Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" & iHeartRadio: This marks the third consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia will broadcast the year-end special live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. Music fans across the country can listen in to iHeartRadio stations to catch the big event live on Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

Who Made ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" Happen? ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

