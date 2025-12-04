Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Released Ahead of Dec. 18th Premiere

Netflix has released the final trailer for Emily in Paris Season 5, premiering on the streamer on December 18th. Just a couple of weeks to go!

Article Summary Emily in Paris Season 5 trailer drops ahead of Netflix premiere on December 18th.

Emily heads to Rome to open a new Agence Grateau branch, leaving old flames behind for Marcello.

Main cast returns alongside new addition Minnie Driver as the story expands to Rome and Venice.

Creator Darren Star promises more adventures, work/life balance issues, and iconic European locations.

Emily in Paris Season 5 debuts on December 18, and today we got the first teaser for the new season, and it is fantastic. All the Rome! Rome everywhere! At the end of last season, Emily (Lily Collins) decided to leave Paris for a new job opening a Rome branch of Agence Grateau. Finally, she left Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the dust for hunky Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). All of them are back, as are regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve). Minnie Driver has also joined the cast for this season. Bravo was set to leave the show after thinking his character had become "dumb" after four seasons, but he is back.

Emily In Paris Just In Time For Christmas

Creator Darren Star teased that they are expanding the world to Rome and Venice to prove the show can have a bigger footprint than just Paris: "From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can't wait to share where Emily's next chapter takes us," Star says about the next chapter of the series. "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome," says Star. "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris." And here is Collins on Marcello and where that might all go: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," she says. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Over the years, I have made my feelings known that this show is one of the dumbest and most watchable shows ever created, but season four was actually good. When they teased us with her staying in Rome, I was so hopeful they would stick with it and move on from those two idiots she was involved with, but because we can't have nice things, it looks like we are stuck with them. It looks like we will get our wish for more "Emily in Rome" than "Paris" this next time out. The wait for December 18 has felt long, but we have waited for what seems like forever at this point, so what is another two weeks?

