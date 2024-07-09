Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Joe Rogan, netflix, preview

NewsRadio's Joe Rogan Set for Live Netflix Comedy Special This August

Joe Rogan will be looking to "Burn the Boats" this August... and we're looking forward to having some "fun" with his Netflix comedy special.

Looks like Joe Rogan is taking some time out from metaphorically bashing in listeners' brains with that steaming pile of "fun" he calls a podcast. How do we know this? Because Netflix just dropped an official trailer and creepy poster for Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, his first comedy special in six years – proving all good things really must come to an end. That's right, the fifth funniest cast member of NewsRadio, UFC commentator-24/7 Dana White cosplayer, and the dude who's second to none when it comes to reacting to others eating animal d**k for reality show fun and prizes will be returning to the stage in August at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas (too easy). What we're curious to see is if we get an actual stand-up act – or does Rogan go the route of other aging comedians like Dave Chappelle and Bill Maher and spend his time going on "those damn kids" and "men were men when I was a boy" bull shit rants.

In case you missed the featured image and think I'm making it up, here's a look at what I was talking about with my "24/7 Dana White cosplayer" line. It's a little creepy… right?

To check out Rogan's upcoming live-streaming stand-up special (sorry, but since I'm not contractually obligated to say the name a lot, I'm not going to), head on over to "The House of TUDUM" on August 3rd at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Or read a book. Maybe hang out with some friends. Try catching up on those shows you've been planning to play "binge catch-up" with – could be a Netflix show! Or just stare at a pile of leaves. Any of those options would be on par with what you're gonna gain from watching Rogan "burn the boats," so… you know… keep your options open.

