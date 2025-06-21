Posted in: Movies, Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: Kids' Choice Awards, nickelodeon

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Your Preview/Viewing Guide!

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025, including when/where to watch, nominees, and more!

Tonight's the night, folks! That's right, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and be broadcast worldwide. The Kids' Choice Awards (KCAs) continue to put kids and families in control of the biggest party of the summer. This year's show features exciting star-studded collaborations; legendary skateboarding stunts; the latest in music and dance; Nickelodeon's signature orange blimp trophy, and (yes) epic slimings. But the big reason for the festivities is the KCAs themselves, a celebration of fan-favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more. Now, here's a look at what you need to know to deep dive into the fun, including a look at when/where to watch, who's hosting, intel on the pre-show "orange carpet," and much more (including a rundown of this year's nominees):

When/Where Can I Watch the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025" Pre-Show "Orange Carpet"? Owen Holt and Jane McManus will be live at the Kids' Choice Awards 2025 with special guests and fun games beginning at 6:30 pm ET. You can check out the live YouTube stream below.

When/Where Can I Watch the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025"? Kicking off on Saturday, June 21st, at 8 pm ET/PT, the festivities will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2, and CMT, and also air on Nickelodeon channels around the world.

Who's Hosting the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025"? Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum global superstar Tyla is set to take the Slime-tastic stage as host. Her mega-hit 2023 single, "Water," catapulted her to global stardom, earning her the distinction of being the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2x-platinum single, and her first Grammy victory, for 'Best African Music Performance.'

Subsequently, she achieved the same historic chart feat on the Billboard 200 with the release of her self-titled debut studio album, Tyla, which features a plethora of sounds and styles that make Tyla unique and a wide range of guests, including Tems and Travis Scott. The March 2024 album charted a dominant 12 singles on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart, including the chart-topping "Water," which has earned global diamond honors and is the first-ever Spotify song by an African artist to surpass one billion streams. Tyla released a hot new single "Bliss" earlier this month.

Who's Performing/Appearing During the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025"? Not taking into account any surprises, Alex Warren, Auliʻi Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk, and Victoria Monét are scheduled to appear. In addition, KATSEYE is set to perform their hit single, "Gnarly," And Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is also expected to perform.

Who's Receiving the Iconic "King of Comedy Award"?: Comedy superstar Jack Black will receive the iconic King of Comedy Award during the event. Recognized for his illustrious career across film, television, music, and more, Black will accept his Silver Blimp from the KCA stage… before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime.

Your Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 Nominees!

What Can You Tell Us About "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025" Nominees? First-time nominees include Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani, Florence Pugh, and others. Leading the lineup with four nods each are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar, followed by Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, and Jelly Roll, with three nominations each. Here's a rundown of this year's nominees in television, film, sports, and more:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Ayla & The Mirrors

Bunk'd

The Really Loud House

The Thundermans: Undercover

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk'd)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk'd)

Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk'd)

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary

Cobra Kai

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

XO, Kitty

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa's House)

David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)

Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)

Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy's Place)

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE CARTOON

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

A Minecraft Movie

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Captain America: Brave New World

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Paddington in Peru

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

THUNDERBOLTS*

Wicked

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Jack O'Malley, Red One)

Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)

Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)

Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Despicable Me 4

Dog Man

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Mufasa: The Lion King

Plankton: The Movie

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)

Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)

FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)

Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)

Lupita Nyong'o (Roz, The Wild Robot)

Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)

Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)

Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)

Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Selena Gomez

SZA

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

Drake

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

blink-182

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

TWICE

FAVORITE SONG

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"Cry For Me" – The Weeknd

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" – Taylor Swift

"squabble up" – Kendrick Lamar

"Taste" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"APT." – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

"Call Me When You Break Up" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams

"Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

"luther" – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)

"Show Me Love" – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla

"Slow Motion" – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers

FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Addison Rae

Chappell Roan

Doechii

GloRilla

JENNIE

LISA

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter

FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

d4vd

Djo

Leon Thomas

Myles Smith

Shaboozey

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Beautifully Broken" – Jelly Roll

"F-1 Trillion" – Post Malone

"GNX" – Kendrick Lamar

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" – The Weeknd

"I Said I Love You First" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

"Mayhem" – Lady Gaga

"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Wicked: The Soundtrack"

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

Asia: Stray Kids

Australia: The Kid LAROI

Europe: David Guetta

Latin America: Shakira

North America: Bruno Mars

UK: Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE

"Can I Get A Chee Hoo?" – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)

"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

"Higher Love" – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)

"I Always Wanted A Brother" – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)

"I Feel Alive" – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

"Kiss the Sky" – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

"Popular" – Ariana Grande (Wicked)

"Run It" – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

"Apple" – Charli xcx

"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

"Diet Pepsi" – Addison Rae

"Messy" – Lola Young

"Ordinary" – Alex Warren

"Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan

"Sports car" – Tate McRae

"That's So True" – Gracie Abrams

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Jordan Chiles

Naomi Osaka

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Adam Rose

Dhar Mann

Keith Lee

Mark Rober

MrBeast

SeanDoesMagic

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Brooke Monk

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Lexi Rivera

Salish Matter

Sofie Dossi

FAVORITE GAMER

Aphmau

IBella

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ninja

Pokimane

Unspeakable

FAN FAVORITE KIDS CREATOR

A for Adley

Danny Go!

Kids Diana Show

Ms. Rachel

Ryan Kaji/Ryan's World

Toys and Colors

FAVORITE PODCAST

American Girl: The Smart Girl's Podcast

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Avatar: Braving the Elements

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

LOL Podcast

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce

Super Great Kids' Stories

The Nikki & Brie Show

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Madden NFL 25

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Is There Any "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025" Fine Print? Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by: Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bernstein, Vice President, Talent. Guy Carrington and Kevin Hermanson of Done and Dusted serve as executive producers, with Rob Paine serving as a co-executive producer. James Merryman directs the show, which Instacart and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds sponsor.

