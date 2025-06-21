Posted in: Movies, Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: Kids' Choice Awards, nickelodeon
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Your Preview/Viewing Guide!
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025, including when/where to watch, nominees, and more!
Tonight's the night, folks! That's right, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and be broadcast worldwide. The Kids' Choice Awards (KCAs) continue to put kids and families in control of the biggest party of the summer. This year's show features exciting star-studded collaborations; legendary skateboarding stunts; the latest in music and dance; Nickelodeon's signature orange blimp trophy, and (yes) epic slimings. But the big reason for the festivities is the KCAs themselves, a celebration of fan-favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more. Now, here's a look at what you need to know to deep dive into the fun, including a look at when/where to watch, who's hosting, intel on the pre-show "orange carpet," and much more (including a rundown of this year's nominees):
When/Where Can I Watch the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025" Pre-Show "Orange Carpet"? Owen Holt and Jane McManus will be live at the Kids' Choice Awards 2025 with special guests and fun games beginning at 6:30 pm ET. You can check out the live YouTube stream below.
When/Where Can I Watch the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025"? Kicking off on Saturday, June 21st, at 8 pm ET/PT, the festivities will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2, and CMT, and also air on Nickelodeon channels around the world.
Who's Hosting the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025"? Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum global superstar Tyla is set to take the Slime-tastic stage as host. Her mega-hit 2023 single, "Water," catapulted her to global stardom, earning her the distinction of being the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2x-platinum single, and her first Grammy victory, for 'Best African Music Performance.'
Subsequently, she achieved the same historic chart feat on the Billboard 200 with the release of her self-titled debut studio album, Tyla, which features a plethora of sounds and styles that make Tyla unique and a wide range of guests, including Tems and Travis Scott. The March 2024 album charted a dominant 12 singles on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart, including the chart-topping "Water," which has earned global diamond honors and is the first-ever Spotify song by an African artist to surpass one billion streams. Tyla released a hot new single "Bliss" earlier this month.
Who's Performing/Appearing During the "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025"? Not taking into account any surprises, Alex Warren, Auliʻi Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk, and Victoria Monét are scheduled to appear. In addition, KATSEYE is set to perform their hit single, "Gnarly," And Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is also expected to perform.
Who's Receiving the Iconic "King of Comedy Award"?: Comedy superstar Jack Black will receive the iconic King of Comedy Award during the event. Recognized for his illustrious career across film, television, music, and more, Black will accept his Silver Blimp from the KCA stage… before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime.
Your Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 Nominees!
What Can You Tell Us About "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025" Nominees? First-time nominees include Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani, Florence Pugh, and others. Leading the lineup with four nods each are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar, followed by Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, and Jelly Roll, with three nominations each. Here's a rundown of this year's nominees in television, film, sports, and more:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Ayla & The Mirrors
Bunk'd
The Really Loud House
The Thundermans: Undercover
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk'd)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk'd)
Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk'd)
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Cobra Kai
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
XO, Kitty
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa's House)
David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)
Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy's Place)
Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
America's Funniest Home Videos
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
FAVORITE CARTOON
Dragon Ball DAIMA
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
A Minecraft Movie
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Captain America: Brave New World
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Paddington in Peru
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
THUNDERBOLTS*
Wicked
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Jack O'Malley, Red One)
Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)
Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)
Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Despicable Me 4
Dog Man
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Mufasa: The Lion King
Plankton: The Movie
The Wild Robot
Transformers One
FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)
Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)
FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)
Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)
Lupita Nyong'o (Roz, The Wild Robot)
Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)
Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)
Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)
Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER
Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Selena Gomez
SZA
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
Drake
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
blink-182
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
TWICE
FAVORITE SONG
"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga
"Cry For Me" – The Weeknd
"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" – Taylor Swift
"squabble up" – Kendrick Lamar
"Taste" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"APT." – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
"Call Me When You Break Up" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams
"Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
"luther" – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)
"Show Me Love" – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla
"Slow Motion" – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Addison Rae
Chappell Roan
Doechii
GloRilla
JENNIE
LISA
ROSÉ
Sabrina Carpenter
FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
d4vd
Djo
Leon Thomas
Myles Smith
Shaboozey
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ALBUM
"Beautifully Broken" – Jelly Roll
"F-1 Trillion" – Post Malone
"GNX" – Kendrick Lamar
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" – The Weeknd
"I Said I Love You First" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
"Mayhem" – Lady Gaga
"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Wicked: The Soundtrack"
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla
Asia: Stray Kids
Australia: The Kid LAROI
Europe: David Guetta
Latin America: Shakira
North America: Bruno Mars
UK: Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE
"Can I Get A Chee Hoo?" – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
"Higher Love" – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)
"I Always Wanted A Brother" – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)
"I Feel Alive" – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
"Kiss the Sky" – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
"Popular" – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
"Run It" – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
"Apple" – Charli xcx
"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
"Diet Pepsi" – Addison Rae
"Messy" – Lola Young
"Ordinary" – Alex Warren
"Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan
"Sports car" – Tate McRae
"That's So True" – Gracie Abrams
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Coco Gauff
Jordan Chiles
Naomi Osaka
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Adam Rose
Dhar Mann
Keith Lee
Mark Rober
MrBeast
SeanDoesMagic
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Brooke Monk
Charli D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Lexi Rivera
Salish Matter
Sofie Dossi
FAVORITE GAMER
Aphmau
IBella
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ninja
Pokimane
Unspeakable
FAN FAVORITE KIDS CREATOR
A for Adley
Danny Go!
Kids Diana Show
Ms. Rachel
Ryan Kaji/Ryan's World
Toys and Colors
FAVORITE PODCAST
American Girl: The Smart Girl's Podcast
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Avatar: Braving the Elements
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
LOL Podcast
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Super Great Kids' Stories
The Nikki & Brie Show
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Just Dance 2025 Edition
Madden NFL 25
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Is There Any "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025" Fine Print? Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by: Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bernstein, Vice President, Talent. Guy Carrington and Kevin Hermanson of Done and Dusted serve as executive producers, with Rob Paine serving as a co-executive producer. James Merryman directs the show, which Instacart and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds sponsor.