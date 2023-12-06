Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2, trailer

Night Court Season 2 Posters; Best of Judge Abby Stone, Dan Fielding

Returning with a special holiday episode on December 23rd, here's a look at new key art posters for the second season of NBC's Night Court.

Article Summary Season 2 of Night Court debuts January 2nd with a special holiday episode December 23rd.

New key art posters released featuring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.

Best moments from season 1 highlight Judge Abby Stone and Dan Fielding's character.

Marsha Warfield's "Roz" seen in season finale, promising more to come.

Believe it or not, we're only a little more than two weeks away from the return of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. While we won't be getting the second season until Tuesday, January 2nd (at 8 pm, preceding Jon Cryer's new sitcom Extended Family at 8:30 pm), we will be getting a holiday treat on Saturday, December 23rd, in the form of a special holiday episode. To help remind fans that court will be back in session before they know it, we have a new key art poster for the show's return to pass along – here it is:

To help set the mood, here are the best moments from the first season spotlighting Rauch's Judge Abby Stone & Larroquette's Dan Fielding – followed by what else we know about the second season and a look back to that special guest star in the first season's finale:

And here's a look back at the teaser for Season 2 that aired last month that Rauch shared via Instagram:

Night Court Season 2: Court's Back in Session

Here's a look back at a screencap from a video that India de Beaufort (Olivia) took while returning to the set, followed by a post from Lacretta (Gurgs) – also confirming that it was the first day back while also sharing a look at what was waiting for them when they did:

Night Court: Marsha Warfield's (Rosalind "Roz" Russell) Return

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding (Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And it sounds like there's more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.

