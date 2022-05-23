Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images

As excited as we are for the Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap revival, we've been all-in since the first day we learned that Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, and writer/EP Dan Rubin were teaming up for a revival of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court. As the NBC series continues to film, we learned earlier this month that Night Court would premiere during the 2022-2023 prime time season, on tap to boost the network's midseason schedule. But even with a little more time to wait, that doesn't mean it's too early for some new looks at Rauch, Larroquette, and castmates India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta. And that's exactly what Rauch shared earlier today via Instagram as she thanked the cast & crew, and just from the vibe of what we've seen so far? It looks like our early good vibes are paying off.

"I love this cast: [Lacretta, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, John Larroquette], our incredible writers & fantastic crew so much… and can't wait for you to see what we've been having a blast working on!" Rauch wrote as the caption to her post while also sharing two new looks at the cast. "'Night Court' is coming to [NBC], streaming next day exclusively on [Peacock]". Now here's a look at Rauch's post:

Rubin's Night Court sequel series will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta also star; now here's a look at Lacretta's tweet from earlier today letting everyone know that they're back to filming the season:

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.