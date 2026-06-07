Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Microsoft, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Empires IV, Bad Magpie, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Clockwork Revolution, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, DOOM: The Dark Ages, fable, Fallout 76: Infestations, Gears of War: E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Join Us, Magician: The Devil's Deal, Metro 2039, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Minecraft Dungeons II, Persona 4 Revival, Persona 6, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, sea of thieves, Senua, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, State Of Decay 3, Summer Game Fest 2026, The Elder Scrolls Online, Valor Mortis, Vivarium, Where Winds Meet, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, xbox, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Games Showcase 2026

Everything Revealed During The Xbox Games Showcase 2026

During Summer Game Fest 2026, Xbox held its annual Xbox Games Showcase 2026, highlighting multiple titles coming to its platform

Article Summary Xbox Games Showcase 2026 delivered major reveals, led by Gears of War: E-Day gameplay and Fable dated for February 23, 2027.

Xbox unveiled Halo: Campaign Evolved, State of Decay 3, Minecraft Dungeons II, and Persona 4 Revival during the show.

New Xbox announcements also included Metro 2039, Magician: The Devil's Deal, Sea of Thieves Season 20, and more.

Xbox capped the showcase with a 25th Anniversary console, Flight Simulator 2024 updates, and a packed lineup of reveals.

Not to be left out of the Summer Game Fest 2026 festivities, Xbox held its annual Xbox Games Showcase 2026, showcasing several video game titles coming to its platform. Among the many announcements was the reveal of opening gameplay footage for Gears of War: E-Day, Fable getting a release date of February 23, 2027, a Halo prequel called Halo: Campaign Evolved arriving on July 28, Minecraft Dungeons II arriving this September, a 25th Anniversary Xbox console being released in November, and a look at State of Decay 3.

We also got the world premiere of Magician: The Devil's Deal, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 adding the National Parks to the game for the 250th Anniversary of the United States, an all-new Castlevania side-scrolling platformer coming this October, the world premiere of Persona 6 looking like it will have a horror twist, an all-new Spyro game, and a much better look at the action time-traveling game Clockwork Revolution. Overall, it was a pretty fun showcase that had a lot to show off, as Xbox gets really back into the groove of having exclusive games. We have the full rundown of everything that was revealed during the primary showcase for you below, as you can get the finer details on each title via Xbox Wire.

Every Major Reveal From The Xbox Games Showcase 2026

Gears of War: E-Day

Fable

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Persona 4 Revival

State of Decay 3

Sea of Thieves – Season 20: Custom Seas

Metro 2039

Bad Magpie

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember

Join Us

Senua

Fallout 76: Infestations

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Console

Age of Empires IV – Raiders of the North

Minecraft Dungeons II

Magician: The Devil's Deal

Valor Mortis

The Elder Scrolls Online – Join the Thieves Guild

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – World Update 22: National Parks

Where Winds Meet

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse

Vivarium

Persona 6

Spyro: A Realm Beyond

Clockwork Revolution

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

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