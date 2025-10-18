Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: no kings, opinion

No Kings Rallies Get Big News Coverage (NYC, Dallas, Boston & More)

With thousands turning out for "No Kings," here's how local news covered the rallies in NYC, Philadelphia, Dallas, LA, Boston & other cities.

With marches and rallies taking place in more than 2500 locations nationwide and around the world (including a flagship rally in Washington, DC), local & national broadcast, cable, and online news agencies jumped on coverage of the second "No Kings" rally of 2025, beginning a little before noon Eastern time earlier today. Put into action by Indivisible and a broad coalition of labor unions and activist networks, today's "No Kings" protest was meant to send a message to President Donald Trump that the people won't stand for his "authoritarian power grabs" (according to the website, which has additional information on the nationwide rally) and to remind Trump that "in America, we don't have kings and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty." Based on the images and video coming out of Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas, Miami, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, and a whole lot of other cities, the thousands upon thousands who turned out for the peaceful protest were making it clear that their voices will not be silenced and that they will be heard. Associated Press released a compilation video of today's protests from a number of cities (waiting for you above), and we have a sample of local news coverage from several cities waiting for you below.

"His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle," the website listed as just some of the reasons for today's rallies and marches. Here's a look at how local news affiliates covered "No Kings" earlier today:

It will also be interesting to see how late-night will cover "No Kings." While the talk show hosts won't be back on the air until Monday, we also have social media to look to. Also, we've got a new edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live tomorrow night (with host/musical guest Sabrina Carpenter), so there's a very good chance that some last-minute changes could come into play. Earlier this week, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and CBS's Stephen Colbert talked up the national rally, with Colbert even broadcasting the QR Code for those looking to learn more about "No Kings."

Pushing back on members of the GOP and Trump's administration who have labelled the national protest as being "anti-American," Kimmel noted that "there is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a 'No Kings' protest." From there, the late-night host called out Republicans for seemingly being okay with the Jan. 6th traitors who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the U.S. Presidential Election results. "So just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe dictator means you hate America. Attacking the Capitol to overturn America? Patriotic walking tour," he said.

Before wrapping up, Kimmel had some creative words of encouragement for those attending a rally when it comes to their protest signs. "If you are planning to go to the rally, and you're going to be making your own sign –– everybody there has a sign — I just want to ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight, so please do not use the word 'Shamussolini' to describe him, or 'Engorge Washington,' or 'King Hungry the Eighth,'" Kimmel advised. "It's rude, and he will throw you in jail."

