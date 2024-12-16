Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: Marvel Television, nova

Nova: Marvel TV Reportedly Taps Ed Bernero as Series Writer/Showrunner

Reports are Ed Bernero (Criminal Minds) has replaced Sabir Pirzada as writer and showrunner on Disney+ and Marvel Television's Nova series.

A little more than three months after Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum shared some thoughts on the series and the importance of the studio taking its time with series projects, we've got a production update regarding the live-action Nova series that's in development to pass along. Though Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada was reportedly tapped to pen the series when it was originally announced back in March 2022, reports are that Ed Bernero (Showrunner, Criminal Minds) has joined the project as writer and showrunner. The streaming series will reportedly focus on Richard Ryder – created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. (first appearing in September 1976's The Man Called Nova #1) – a member of the intergalactic police force Nova Corps with superhuman abilities that include enhanced strength, flight, and heavy resistance to injury.

Nova Series "Amazing Ensemble Piece" & More

"So Nova's in development right now – but I will say we're developing more than we make, you know? This is part of the new Marvel we should talk about," Winderbaum shared. "At Marvel, you know, everything has a spotlight on it, and everyone gets super excited, and we love 'Nova, you know, and we want to get it right." From there, Winderbaum noted that the studio has "a few things in development" – but don't expect them to be moved on until it's the right time. "We're not going to go on a show until we are happy with a pilot, happy with a 'Bible.'"

With Richard Ryder/Nova opening up the MCU to even more cosmic adventures, Winderbaum discussed what the streaming series side of things could bring to the game. "I mean I've been really inspired by what 'Trek' [Star Trek] has been doing over the last few years. I think their shows are incredible; that's why we hired Terry [Matalas] to do 'Vision Quest' with us," he explained. "The 'Nova' that's being developed right now; it is really like… it's an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn't say too much… but it's a great cast of characters."

While looking to choose his words carefully, Winderbaum did make some interesting comparisons. "It's got shades of 'Trek,' it's got shades of 'Battlestar' [Battlestar Galactica], but it also feels like…" Winderbaum, before redirecting to the comics to help make his spoiler-safe point. " If you know those comics, you know how heated, let's say, that Richard Ryder kind of world can get and it certainly embraces it all."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!