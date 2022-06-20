Obi-Wan Kenobi: McGregor, Christensen & Chow See Season 2 Potential

As we loom closer to the season/series finale of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's "a new hope" that everyone will return for a second season among the show's principal players. Speaking with Radio Times, director Deborah Chow and stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen commented on that possibility.

"You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series," Chow said."So it's not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It's one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone. I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to 'A New Hope' and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Star Wars Journey Coming Full Circle: As far as brass tax goes for season two, "Honestly, at this point, the only thing I'm thinking about is taking vacation," Chow said. "I haven't gotten there. I can't even conceive of it yet. I just need to actually finish the show to get there first." Christensen, who last played the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the 2005 Star Wars prequel Revenge of the Sith, is ready to serve the franchise again if called. "Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so," he said, adding that if there was a second season, he "would certainly be open to" appearing in it.

McGregor is also having a blast getting wielding that lightsaber again. "I hope it's not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this, I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don't you think?" Obi-Wan Kenobi, which also stars Rupert Fiend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, and Bonnie Piesse, streams Wednesday on Disney+.

