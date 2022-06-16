Darth Vader Enters The Dark Times with Hasbro's Next TVC Figure

Hasbro is taking us back to the Dark Times as they revealed the next Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Darth Vader is getting new stories and a deeper look at his conflict with his old master. Darth Vader is a necessary figure to release for the Obi-Wan Kenobi wave and his new appearance is featured. The fallen Jedi will come with a fabric cape, red lightsaber extended, lightsaber hilt, as well as the red lens in his mask. The card back will be for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series making it a new figure for any Vader collector out there to add to their collection. Hasbro has given him a general public release with pre-orders already live right here for $14.99. He is expected to release in Fall 2022, and be sure to stay tuned for more characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi coming soon to The Vintage Collection.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure and 3 accessories.

DARTH VADER (THE DARK TIMES): Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader

VINTAGE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars figures and vehicles feature original Kenner branding (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

CLASSIC STAR WARS FIGURE: This Darth Vader (The Dark Times) action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and makes a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

SERIES-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any Star Wars collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the Star Wars Darth Vader (The Dark Times) figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections