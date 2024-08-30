Posted in: Anime, BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, one piece

One Piece: BBC Joins Straw Hat Crew with 1000+ English Dub Episodes

BBC has acquired the UK rights to 1000+ episodes of the English-dubbed version of Toei Animation and manga creator Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.

The BBC has officially joined Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew, acquiring the UK rights to 1000+ episodes of the English-dubbed version of Toei Animation and manga creator Eiichiro Oda's anime adaptation of One Piece. The anime is an adventure story that follows the crew as they explore the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates. The BBC will be the only stop in the UK for those looking to check out the English dubbed versions, with the move marking the first time those dubbed versions have been available in the UK.

BBC iPlayer, in partnership with BBC Three, will release all 10 Sagas between September and December, beginning with the first 3 Sagas ("East Blue," "Alabasta," and "Sky Island" – Skypiea – 206 episodes) on September 1st. By the end of the year, all 1085 episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer by the end of the year. Following the first three sagas, viewers can look forward to "Water Seven," "Thriller Bark," "Summit War," "Fishman Island," "Dressrosa," "Whole Cake Island," and "Land of Wano."

"It's a really exciting move to bring the 'One Piece' franchise to UK audiences in the coming months. With its captivating storytelling, rich characters, and global fanbase, 'One Piece' has become a cultural phenomenon, and we're so excited to see how the fanbase will enjoy this huge canon of episodes available in English only on iPlayer," shared Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audiences, iPlayer and BBC Three.

One Piece is a Japanese anime television series produced by Toei Animation, based on Oda's manga series of the same name, which is the No.1 manga in the world with over 500 million copies sold and over 100 volumes published. One Piece has been on screens internationally since October 1999 and celebrated over 1000 episodes. The long-running anime series is IMDB's highest-rating TV show of 2024 so far, securing the top spot with an impressive 9.0/10 user rating.

