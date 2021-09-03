One Piece: Netflix Live-Action Series Adapt Shares Script Cover Look

Back in January 2020, Netflix gave an official thumbs-up to a live-action series based on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece from Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer, Amazon Prime's Hanna) and publisher Shueisha. The streamer's 10-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) was set as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer, alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now if you're doing the math, that would put the time between then and now closer to two years than anyone expected (including Maeda), but on Friday there was good news.

As you can tell from the image above, fans now have a better look at the series logo- but even better? The streaming service shared a look at the front of the first script: E101 "Romance Dawn" (teleplay by Owens and Maeda)

"I received numerous offers for live-action adaptations for One Piece. Three years ago, I finally decided to take a step forward on a live-action adaptation. After twists and turns, I met the right partner. It is a great coincidence yet pleasure that I'm able to announce the live-action adaptation today on the 20th anniversary of One Piece. The first condition I presented is that 'the live-action will be faithful to the fans who have supported One Piece for 20 years.' I expect to hear worries from fans but more than that, I'm looking forward to hearing the excitement. Stay tuned for more news on the project," said Oda at the time Netflix gave the green light. "I know I announced the production of this back in 2017, but these things take time! Preparations have been slowly progressing behind the scenes, and it seems that I can finally make the big announcement. Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, will be lending us their tremendous production support! This is so encouraging!! How far will the story progress over the 10 episodes of Season 1? Who will be cast!? Please be patient a little longer and stay tuned!!"