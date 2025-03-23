Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, one piece

One Piece Returns on April 5th with Two New Episodes on Crunchyroll

One Piece is returning to Crunchyroll with an 83-minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special, followed by two new episodes on April 5th.

Join the Premiere Weekend Event with new episodes in North America and beyond.

The Straw Hats meet Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead Island in the latest arc.

Stream every One Piece episode and more on Crunchyroll, including dubs.

At Anime Japan in Tokyo this weekend, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are celebrating the highly anticipated return of One Piece with an exciting Premiere Weekend Event for fans in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. Following the series' brief hiatus, the Egghead Arc officially resumes simulcast on Crunchyroll, starting with a double episode drop for the first weekend of its return. An 83-minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special will air to catch fans up on the story before diving into the new episodes.

Embark on a voyage of a lifetime! The epic anime series created by renowned mangaka Eiichiro Oda is a global phenomenon, captivating the hearts of fans across generations throughout its 25-year span. This thrilling, high-seas adventure is filled with unwavering friendship, epic battles for freedom, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Join Monkey D. Luffy and his lovable pirate crew as they discover the true meaning of power and justice in this great pirate era. Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become King of the Pirates. With his rubber-like stretching powers granted by the supernatural Devil Fruit, the spirited young pirate seeks the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. He'll chart a course for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and recruit a motley crew to build his Straw Hat Pirates one bond at a time. This is one captain who'll never drop anchor until he and his friends all reach their dreams!

One Piece boasts more than 1100 episodes. Currently, in the Egghead Arc, the Straw Hats finally meet the long-awaited Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead Island. Crunchyroll is home to every subbed episode and also every English dubbed episode, with over 1000 and counting. In addition, One Piece has 13 television specials and 15 movies, with the latest, One Piece Film Red, being the highest-grossing film in the franchise. One Piece is produced by Toei Animation.

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll.

