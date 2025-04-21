Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Star Jazzara Jaslyn on Season 2, Miss Valentine & More

One Piece star Jazzara Jaslyn on what impressed them the most about filming Season 2, advice they would give Miss Valentine, and much more.

We got the word over the weekend that another rapid-fire Q&A teaser spotlighting one of the newest additions to the cast of Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, Shueisha, and showrunners Matt Owens & Joe Tracz's live-action series adaptation of manga creator and series consultant Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Season 2 would be hitting today. Guess what? That's exactly what we got, with Jazzara Jaslyn, aka Miss Valentine, offering personal insights into the most impressive set ("Whiskey Peak and Candelabra") and most impressive character to advice they would have for their character and more. As for the words that Jaslyn would use to describe Season 2: "Magic, joy, growth, flying, laughter."

Here's a look at what Jaslyn had to share about what it was like filming the season and what viewers can expect from Miss Valentine, followed by our rundown of the cast, additional teasers/previews, and more:

Grab your umbrellas, Straw Hats! ☂️ Miss Valentine is officially on the forecast. Jazzara Jaslyn has wrapped filming on Season 2, and she's filling us in on some of her experience bringing this Baroque Works threat to life. 🪶 ⚓ pic.twitter.com/JSMHbyvJe0 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at what Oda originally had to share about their visit (on new cast members: "THEY WERE ABSOLUTELY THE PERFECT CHOICE!!!") – let's just say that it vibes like things are going to be even bigger and bolder than ever before. Following that, we have an image gallery from Oda's visit – followed by some of the things we've already learned about the second season:

One Piece Season 2: A Look at The Cast

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Godoy had much more on his mind than just offering "the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line" birthday wishes back in May – as we've now learned officially. Check out the cake in the video below… and how it looks like a candle… and then we have the "3" at the top that Godoy lights – before giving us a sly smile. Of course, that has to mean that we're getting "Loan Shark" Galdino, aka Mr. 3 (former officer agent of Baroque Works – alongside partner Miss Goldenweek – and the main antagonist of the "Little Garden Arc") for the second season. After eating the Doru Doru no Mi Devil Fruit, Mr. 3 develops the ability to create & control wax.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

