One-Punch Man Season 3 Acquired by VIZ Media; Trailer Released

Viz Media has acquired the rights to One-Punch Man Season 3, with the anime set to stream on multiple services. Here's an official trailer...

VIZ Media has announced the acquisition of the long-awaited One-Punch Man Season 3, the highly anticipated continuation of the beloved satirical superhero anime known for its outrageous humor, high-octane action, and Saitama's legendary one-punch defeats. Manga creator ONE began One-Punch Man as a webcomic, which quickly went viral, garnering over 10 million hits. In addition to One-Punch Man, ONE writes and draws the series Mob Psycho 100 and Makai no Ossan. Acclaimed artist Yusuke Murata draws the slicker, more mainstream version of the manga series, which currently has over 33 million copies in circulation. At the same time, ONE continues to write and draw the original alternate web version.

One-Punch Man: The Undefeatable Hero For Fun

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun.

After three years of ‟special training," he's become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.

One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of the Hero Association executive hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a ‟human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association's hideout.

The One-Punch Man TV anime first aired from October to December 2015, with a total of 12 episodes, and received widespread acclaim. The second season aired from April to June 2019. The third season of the anime is currently in production as the next installment in the series. Fans can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 now, streaming on Hulu (U.S.) and Netflix (Canada and Latin America). Digital purchase options are also available via Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home (U.S.), Google, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies & TV, and YouTube (U.S. and Canada).

Viz Media's acquisition of One-Punch Man encompasses theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary, and merchandise rights across North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Season 3's Japanese broadcast is scheduled to premiere in October 2025. Additional details regarding streaming availability in VIZ Media territories will be announced in the coming weeks.

