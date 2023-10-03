Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: hulu, martin short, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, season 4, selena gomez, steve martin

Only Murders in the Building: Our Favorite Trio Returns for Season 4

Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building will be back for a fourth season.

With the writers' strike officially over (barring a final ratification vote from WGA membership) and a deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP hopefully near, we were wondering when we would start hearing about the futures of a number of the shows we follow – and you love. Well, it's good news for Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building, with the series officially confirmed to be returning for a fourth season. With the streaming series still holding the title as Hulu's most-watched comedy original so far, the news should come as no surprise – but in the "wild west" days of streaming and questionable media company decisions, even "sure things" aren't "sure things" until they hit our screens. Hailing from writers & series co-creators Martin & John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking), the series is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios). Executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, the series was nominated for the Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Comedy Series" category (along with Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday) – with Short and Nathan Lane (Teddy Dimas) also nominated for awards.

