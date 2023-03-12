Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Teaser Offers Meryl Streep Look A teaser for Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building Season 3 includes a look at Meryl Streep.

To say that 2023 started off strong for fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building would be a serious understatement. The third season was already set to include names such as Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Jesse Williams – already an impressive line-up. Then, we learned that none other than legendary Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep would be joining the streaming series. Now, we have a teaser for the third season that clues us in on the season's big mystery while offering a brief sample of what Streep has in store for us (and we're already sold).

With a new season bringing a new mystery for our trio to solve (with a mix of new & returning faces), here's a look at an official teaser for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (coming soon):

Here's a look back at Gomez's & Martin's Instagram posts from January, where we see a video of the OMITB cast together to mark the start of work on the third season, with an appearance from Streep near the end confirming her casting:

And here's a look back at Martin, Short & Gomez giving the SAG Awards the proper opening that it deserved last month:

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement last summer when the news of Season 3 was first announced. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story." Now here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was also released:

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet