Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Trailer: Our Trio Goes Hollywood

Here's the official Season 4 trailer for Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building.

With August 27th nearly upon us, we finally have the official trailer for the fourth season of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building to pass along (waiting for you above). When the hit streaming series returns, our amateur podcasting crew finds itself wrestling with the shocking events at the end of the third season surrounding the murder of Charles' (Martin) stunt double & friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles – where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the 'Only Murders' podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents.

Previously, we were introduced to Martin, Short, and Gomez's respective big-screen counterparts earlier this summer – Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) as "Charles," Zach Galifianakis ("The Hangover" films, Between Two Ferns) as "Oliver," and Eva Longoria (Deadly Housewives, Flamin' Hot) as "Mabel." In addition, this season sees Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha joining the cast – with Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building S04 Scripts "Incredible"

ABC/Hulu head Craig Erwich made two things clear during the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event from earlier this year. First, ABC would be open to airing more seasons of the streaming series – with the first season of "Only Murders" airing on the network to reinforce a WGA & SAG-AFTRA-impacted fall primetime schedule. Second, Erwich likes what he's seen so far script-wise for the upcoming fourth season.

"We're certainly open to doing it with 'Only Murders' again and or other shows. When we look at both ABC and Hulu, it's one big chessboard, so you're able to see where certain audiences watch certain shows; some migrate from one platform to another. 'Only Murders' was really a perfect show to put on ABC, not only did we know that not a lot of people had watched it yet, as popular as it is, which is hard to believe, but 'Only Murders' has that broad, comedic, aspirational tone and quality that I think aligns very well with the ABC brand," Erwich shared.

One big thing the Hulu series has going for it is how well it pairs with the network's popular shows. "You can imagine watching 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Only Murders In The Building' in the same session. That's why we think the experiment was very successful; we were really happy," he added. And what about Season 4 – which was given a green light back in October 2023? While Erwich couldn't offer a release window, he did confirm that he's read a number of the scripts. "I don't have any news on the release date," he explained – before adding, "I've read the first four or five scripts, and they're incredible."

Hailing from writers and series co-creators Martin and Hoffman, the series is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios) – and executive-produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

