Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Set for September Premiere

Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premieres on September 9th.

Article Summary Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premieres September 9 on Hulu with a three-episode launch.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return, joined by an impressive guest star lineup.

The murder mystery deepens after the suspicious death of Arconia's beloved doorman Lester.

Weekly episode drops follow the premiere, promising more twists, discoveries, and New York intrigue.

One of the things we love about San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) week is how we get bombarded with television news and previews, making it all pretty exciting for fans even if they can't actually attend the event. For example, fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building got the good news earlier today that the fifth season is set for a three-episode premiere on September 9th (with single-episode weekly drops scheduled for after that). Of course, who else would you have announcing the news than your crime-solving trio?

Joining Martin, Short, and Gomez for the fifth season is Michael Cyril Creighton, along with guest stars Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and others. Here's a look at the social media post featuring the trio announcing the good news that went out earlier today, followed by the official Season 5 overview:

After their beloved doorman Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

Produced by 20th Television, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin.

