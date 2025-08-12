Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Reveals A Web of Secrets

Here's the official trailer for Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigate their doorman Lester’s suspicious death in the new season.

The trio uncovers a web of secrets involving billionaires, mobsters, and the evolving New York scene.

Season 5 premieres September 9 with a 3-episode drop, followed by weekly single episodes on Hulu.

The word went out earlier this week that a trailer for the fifth season of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building would be dropping on Tuesday. Well, guess what? It's Tuesday, and the fine folks behind the hit streaming series have kept their word. With Season 5 set for a three-episode premiere on September 9th (and single-episode weekly drops scheduled after that), we have your best look yet at what's to come for Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez).

After their beloved doorman Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond, where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

Joining Martin, Short, and Gomez for the fifth season is Michael Cyril Creighton, along with guest stars Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and others. Here's a look at the social media post featuring the trio announcing the good news that went out near the end of July:

Produced by 20th Television, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin.

