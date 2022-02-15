Only Murders In The Building Trio Oscars No-Go; Lane Set For Season 2

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is continuing to film the second season, but it offers up continued hope of casting choices we can come to expect and what the main three are up to currently. Scheduling conflicts mixed with award season, the biggest of all being the 94th Academy Awards, brings up some questions about the status of the season two timeline.

Nathan Lane recently confirmed that his character from season one of Only Murders in the Building, Teddy Demas, will be returning for a handful of episodes in this upcoming season. Lane has recently said about his character, "He did not commit the murder but they were grave robbing. He comes back in an interesting way and there's a big surprise." Expressed admiration for Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and producer John Hoffman was evident as Lane reflected on his experiences shooting with them. The teased return initially from Hoffman of Lane's character felt promising, but now it's fully exciting to think of what Demas could be up to in season two with this recent confirmation.

Only Murders in the Building had the potential to have their three main stars host the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, but apparently due to scheduling conflicts that wasn't going to happen with any of them. The scheduling conflicts, reported by The New York Times, has said, "[Steve] Martin was pursued for the role alongside his 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short. But that plan was scuttled because of scheduling conflicts." We do still get a connection between the event and the series as one of the confirmed hosts is Amy Schumer who will have an appearance in season two. Joining others in the second season, with a recent confirmation via Deadline, will be Michael Rapaport whose role is as Detective Kreps, a police detective involved in the new murder case introduced in the finale of season one.