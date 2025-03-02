Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: james bond, oscars

Oscars 2025: LISA, Doja Cat, RAYE & More Pay Tribute to James Bond

Halle Berry, Margaret Qualley, LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE paid musical tribute to James Bond during the 97th Oscars ceremony - here's a look!

After a medley of songs from Wicked performed by film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, tonight's Conan O'Brien-hosted 97th Oscars kept the medley vibe going with a tribute to the James Bond franchise and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The segment comes not long after the news hit that Amazon MGM Studios would be assuming full creative control of the franchise moving forward. "I had the great pleasure of working with Barbara and Michael on Die Another Day. And let me tell you, they don't just produce Bond movies; they were the heart and soul of the franchise for decades," Halle Berry (2002's Die Another Day) shared during her introduction to the musical tribute. "Every generation does have their Bond, you know? The world revolves — it evolves, and so does he. But that signature mix of danger, style, and intrigue…well, that's timeless."

From there, Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and a backup of male dancers performed a tribute to James Bond as footage of the film franchise was shown. Blackpink's LISA descended onto the stage to sing "Live and Let Die" from the 1973 Roger Moore film, which would then lead to Doja Cat offering "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971 Sean Connery film). From there, RAYE would end the tribute with a take on Adele's "Skyfall," from the 2012 film starring Daniel Craig. You can check out Berry's introduction above, and the full tribute performance below:

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan have a team that includes Rob Paine, who returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall, who return as producers. In addition, supervising choreographer Mandy Moore and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz have rejoined the team. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney join the team for the first time. In addition, the show's production team includes director Hamish Hamilton, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, and music director Michael Bearden. The writing team for this year's ceremony includes Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Conan O'Brien, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, and Mike Sweeney.

