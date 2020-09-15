Our Flag Means Death: Pirate Comedy Series from Taika Waititi, HBO Max

It's becoming pretty clear that whether it's writing, working behind the camera, in front of the camera, or offering his voice talents for an animated role, Oscar winner and multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) isn't big on having a lot of down time. On Tuesday, that impression was further reinforced when WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max announced that Waititi will executive produce the period comedy series Our Flag Means Death, and direct the pilot episode. Series creator and showrunner David Jenkins (People of Earth) executive produces with Emmy Award-nominated producer Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted.

Based loosely on the true adventures Stede Bonnet, Our Flag Means Death focuses on a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Waititi is expected to film the pilot after wrapping production on Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. "A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO MAX, in a statement. "David and Taika's unique take on Bonnet's rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere."

